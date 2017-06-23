Trending Right Now

HO CHI MINH – US$15 million of savings in water, energy and chemical operating costs have been achieved by a group of Vietnamese textile suppliers to VF Corporation and Target Corporation over the past 18 months. 28 suppliers, with cut-and-sew, dyeing-and-printing, and garment-washing operations, are part of the IFC's Vietnam Improvement Program (VIP) which fosters investment in sustainability measures to drive business performance. The businesses collectively invested US$9.9 million in resource efficiency measures, achieving a significant ROI in the process.