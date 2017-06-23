PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Friday, 23 June 2017

Vietnam textile mills save US$15m in sustainability drive

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

HO CHI MINH – US$15 million of savings in water, energy and chemical operating costs have been achieved by a group of Vietnamese textile suppliers to VF Corporation and Target Corporation over the past 18 months. 28 suppliers, with cut-and-sew, dyeing-and-printing, and garment-washing operations, are part of the IFC's Vietnam Improvement Program (VIP) which fosters investment in sustainability measures to drive business performance. The businesses collectively invested US$9.9 million in resource efficiency measures, achieving a significant ROI in the process.

Have you also seen?
Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc June 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek NOTES
Advertise With Us
Bluesign June 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
American Efird June 2017
Oeko-tex 1 June 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet June 2017

Job of the Week

Job of the Week

Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility (Water and Chemicals) at Tommy Hilfiger

This role will see you work in the CR team at Tommy's PVH Europe office in Amsterdam, primarily responsible for water and chemicals management at PVH Europe and at Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Texworld USA June 2017

FTA Conference June 2017

Reference Tools

ITMA 2019 - June 2017