Trending Right Now

MUMBAI - Birla Cellulose, a company of the Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, has received praise from NGO Canopy and the Rainforest Alliance following an independent verification of its fibre sourcing supply chains. A report into the company suggests its supply chains are "confirmed as low risk for sourcing from ancient and endangered forests or other controversial sources," and that it has a "strong commitment to the company policy to avoid sourcing from ancient and endangered forests." The praise from Canopy follows a recent report from Changing Markets Foundation which cited evidence of serious pollution incidents related to viscose production - and in which Birla was named. Ecotextile News is still awaiting a response from Birla to our story on this report.