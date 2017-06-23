Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Friday, 23 June 2017

Birla praised in Canopy fibre sourcing report

Written by Brett Mathews
image: WIKI

MUMBAI - Birla Cellulose, a company of the Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, has received praise from NGO Canopy and the Rainforest Alliance following an  independent verification of its fibre sourcing supply chains. A report into the company suggests its supply chains are "confirmed as low risk for sourcing from ancient and endangered forests or other controversial sources," and that it has a "strong commitment to the company policy to avoid sourcing from ancient and endangered forests." The praise from Canopy follows a recent report from Changing Markets Foundation which cited evidence of serious pollution incidents related to viscose production - and in which Birla was named. Ecotextile News is still awaiting a response from Birla to our story on this report.

