Trending Right Now

Archroma
Published on Friday, 23 June 2017

Euratex warns against ‘hard Brexit’

Written by Brett Mathews
Details

© donfiore1 deposit photos

BRUSSELS - The European Apparel and Textile Confederation, Euratex, has warned that the imminent Brexit will create a real risk of "regulatory divergence" in areas such as chemical regulation and REACH, CO2 emissions and consumer protection rules and standards. In a new position paper, it warned against a hard Brexit, suggesting it is in the "common interest" of the UK and the EU27 industries to push for a smooth Brexit, thus enabling, "the current highly integrated supply chains to keep on working smoothly from fibres to end products."

Textile Standards & Legislation

