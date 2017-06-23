Trending Right Now

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN – This week, OutDoor’s 24th annual trade show was visited by over 21,000 trade visitors from 90 countries. The four day industry showcase changed its date to June this year, from the usual July show, which Outdoor says gives vendors and buyers an improved platform for the coming business year. At the event a series of new research figures suggests that as the world becomes more urbanised, the outdoor sector is successfully adapting to the change by producing more consumer goods for city dwellers with a liking for outdoor style.