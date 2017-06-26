Trending Right Now

LONDON - Banning used clothing imports will not support textile production in East African Community (EAC) states as, "used clothing is not a significant factor affecting the economic prosperity of textile producers," – that's the view of Alan Wheeler, director with the Textile Recycling Association. Wheeler was commenting in the context of new calls in the US for Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda to lose access to the American market through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) after some East African member states announced plans to ban imports of second hand clothes and shoes.