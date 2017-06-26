Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Monday, 26 June 2017

Leaders in US ‘Still In’ on Paris Agreement

Written by Brett Mathews
© kwest deposit photos

NEW YORK - Thousands of businesses, many of them from the global apparel industry, have now signed an open letter expressing their continued support for actions to meet the Paris Agreement and their disappointment at the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the climate deal. Patagonia, Lululemon, Adidas, Eileen Fisher, Wrangler, Nike, The North Face, Gap Inc, Walmart and Columbia Sportswear are among the growing list of signatories, which also includes international investors, higher education authorities, government officials and mayors from US counties and states.

