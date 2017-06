Published on Thursday, 29 June 2017

Hugo Boss joins US and Australian cotton initiative

Written by John Mowbray

Details

(c) Cotton Australia

SYDNEY – Hugo Boss, the global luxury fashion brand has joined more than 460 partners from across the global textile supply chain to join the ‘Cotton Leads’ program, which aims to raise awareness of responsible best practice in the USA and Australian cotton sectors.

Members of the initiative include including US retailers such as Macy’s, Target, Kohls, Aeropostale, Brooks Brothers as well as a host of suppliers to the global cotton textile supply chain.