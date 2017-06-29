Trending Right Now

WASHINGTON – The US's Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) framework has been "significantly weakened" after a chemical industry lobbyist took charge of the US toxics office and its process for evaluating toxic chemicals – that's the view of a number of leading US NGO's and Democrats. The US Environmental Protection Agency's final TSCA prioritisation and risk evaluation framework rules have come under heavy fire for allegedly being in thrall to the US chemicals industry. It is claimed the latest set of rules on prioritisation and risk evaluation have been weakened and are now much more favourable to the chemical industry than previous versions, which had been agreed through a public consultation process.