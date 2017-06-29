Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Thursday, 29 June 2017

Second Bangladesh Accord unveiled

Written by Brett Mathews
DHAKA – It has been announced that a second Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh will commence when the current Accord expires in May 2018. The agreement has so far been signed by Kmart Australia, Target Australia, Primark, H&M, Inditex (Zara), C&A, Otto, KiK, Aldi South, Aldi North, Lidl, Tchibo and LC Waikiki. A further eight brands: Esprit, Hüren, Bestseller, Wibra, Schmidt Group, N Brown Group, PVH, and Specialty Fashion Group Australia have committed to signing and many more companies are set to sign in the coming weeks.

