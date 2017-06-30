PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Friday, 30 June 2017

JC Penney achieves Made in Green by Oeko-Tex

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

NEW YORK - US apparel business JC Penney has become the first retailer in the US to introduce the Made in Green by Oeko-Tex traceable textile label. The JC Penney Home Quick-Dri bath towel has been awarded the label which assures customers the product is tested for harmful substances and made in environmentally-friendly facilities that are safe and socially responsible. The Made in Green by Oeko-Tex label is traceable, meaning JC Penney customers can confirm the certification for themselves through a unique ID code. Customers can enter that ID code on www.MadeInGreen.com or scan the label's QR code with their smart phones.

Have you also seen?
Labels test 1
Textile Standards & Legislation

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc June 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek
Advertise With Us
Bluesign June 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
American Efird June 2017
Oeko-tex 1 June 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet June 2017

Job of the Week

Job of the Week

Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility (Water and Chemicals) at Tommy Hilfiger

This role will see you work in the CR team at Tommy's PVH Europe office in Amsterdam, primarily responsible for water and chemicals management at PVH Europe and at Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Texworld USA June 2017

FTA Conference June 2017

Reference Tools

ITMA 2019 - June 2017