Trending Right Now

NEW YORK - US apparel business JC Penney has become the first retailer in the US to introduce the Made in Green by Oeko-Tex traceable textile label. The JC Penney Home Quick-Dri bath towel has been awarded the label which assures customers the product is tested for harmful substances and made in environmentally-friendly facilities that are safe and socially responsible. The Made in Green by Oeko-Tex label is traceable, meaning JC Penney customers can confirm the certification for themselves through a unique ID code. Customers can enter that ID code on www.MadeInGreen.com or scan the label's QR code with their smart phones.