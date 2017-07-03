Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Published on Monday, 03 July 2017

Consumers spend around €50 per month on clothing

Written by Brett Mathews
© filedimage Deposit Photos

STOCKHOLM - Consumers were found to spend an average of €153.79 on clothing over a three-month period in a new study which interviewed more than 1,000 people in each of Germany, Poland, Sweden, and United States in an attempt to understand how consumer behaviour affects the environmental impact of clothing consumption. The research found consumers purchase an average of 5.9 clothing items over the same period, 2.1 of which are t-shirts (costing an average of €29 euro for two) and 0.9 of which is a pair of jeans (average price, €33 euro). Respondents were found to purchase clothes around twice over the period, mostly in shops and online.

