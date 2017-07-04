Trending Right Now

DHAKA - 11 people have been killed and dozens injured after a boiler exploded at an apparel factory in Bangladesh. Multifabs Limited, a four-storey apparel factory in Kashimpur's Nayapara area, is a significant exporter, with clients including Lindex in Sweden and Littlewoods in the UK. Local reports suggest the incident took place around 7:40pm on 3 July when factory employees were in the factory's dyeing section on the ground floor. The entire floor is said to have been engulfed by fire following the blast, with the blaze later spreading to the second floor of the building. The factory owners have announced a shutdown of the factory for an indefinite period.