Trending Right Now

GANDHINAGAR – The tantalising vision of a "waterless textile industry" was raised at a recent UN-sponsored conference which took place in India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the high profile dignitaries in attendance. The event focused on how more resource efficient and cleaner production (RECP) practices can be introduced in India's textile industry value chains, with the duel aims of enabling the sector to improve its environmental performance while also boosting profitability and market access.