Trending Right Now

AMSTERDAM - Labour rights groups are calling for Bangladesh Accord inspections to be extended to cover boilers following this week's industrial accident at apparel business Multifabs Limited, the death toll for which has now risen to 13. Boilers are currently not covered under the inspections of the Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh. While the Accord stipulates the boiler room be separated from the rest of the factory with fire-rated construction, it does not include inspections of the boilers themselves.