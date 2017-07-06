Trending Right Now

DUSSELDORF – Global fashion retailer C&A has announced that it is disclose details of more than 2,000 supplier factories in all its 40 sourcing countries around the globe. The list will be included in the company's new sustainability report which is now available online. The commitment is in line with C&A's recent commitment to the Transparency Pledge, and sees the company disclose its suppliers' factory names and addresses, number of workers and product category of 100 per cent of its tier-1 and tier-2 production units.