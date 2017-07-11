PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2017

Should brands foot bill when suppliers goes bust?

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

AMSTERDAM - The Clean Clothes Campaign is calling on UK apparel retailers M&S and Bonmarché as well as Canadian brand Nygård to compensate Cambodian workers after a factory closure one year ago left 208 workers in Cambodia without jobs, salaries or compensation. Chung Fai Knitwear Factory closed suddenly last year leaving workers without notice, severance pay or their final salaries for the previous month. Workers claim to have found labels with the names of all of the brands in the factory, however, all three brands initially denied contractual relationships with Chung Fai.

Cotton Horizons
ACIMIT Green Guide 2015
THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc July 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek
Advertise With Us
Radici July 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
Bluesign July 2017

Trending Right Now

American Efird July 2017

Job of the Week

Job of the Week

Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility (Water and Chemicals) at Tommy Hilfiger

This role will see you work in the CR team at Tommy's PVH Europe office in Amsterdam, primarily responsible for water and chemicals management at PVH Europe and at Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Performance Days July 2017
Avocet July 2017

Texworld USA July 2017

Reference Tools

Intertextile - July 2017