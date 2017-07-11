Trending Right Now

AMSTERDAM - The Clean Clothes Campaign is calling on UK apparel retailers M&S and Bonmarché as well as Canadian brand Nygård to compensate Cambodian workers after a factory closure one year ago left 208 workers in Cambodia without jobs, salaries or compensation. Chung Fai Knitwear Factory closed suddenly last year leaving workers without notice, severance pay or their final salaries for the previous month. Workers claim to have found labels with the names of all of the brands in the factory, however, all three brands initially denied contractual relationships with Chung Fai.