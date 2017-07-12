Trending Right Now

MOUNT HOLLY - American & Efird (A&E), one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of industrial and consumer sewing thread, embroidery thread, and technical textiles, is one of seven new organisations to join the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Programme. "Being a part of the ZDHC Programme provides us the opportunity to share our knowledge and insights, partner and collaborate on issues with others in our industry, and improve our knowledge on sustainability, environmental, and chemical management issues," said Jimmy Summers, A&E vice president environmental, health and safety/sustainability. "We believe it is very important to be actively involved in driving positive change throughout the industry. It's simply the right thing to do."