Trending Right Now

Archroma
Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2017

Switzerland commits $US12.5m to Better Work initiative

Written by Brett Mathews
GENEVA - On the first day of the World Trade Organisation's 'Aid for Trade' conference taking place this week, Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) announced that the country will continue to support Better Work, a flagship programme of the International Labour Organisation jointly managed by the International Finance Corporation. Switzerland has been a core donor of Better Work since 2009, helping the programme grow to reach 1,450 clothing and footwear factories and 1.9 million workers across four continents. Its new commitment will see it contribute almost $US12.5m over four years.

