Trending Right Now

MILAN – Italian chemicals, plastics and synthetic fibres producer RadiciGroup has announced a positive start to 2017, with revenues up 23 per cent and sales up 7 per cent. The business announced the results as it published its 2016 financial report. The report shows the business now has more than 3,000 employees working in 33 sites worldwide, with revenues of €946 million for 2016. This is 6 per cent lower than 2015, albeit with similar sales volumes – the fall is attributable to falling raw materials prices.