Trending Right Now

DHAKA - The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has welcomed the signing of the new Bangladesh Accord on Fire and Building Safety, as an important step towards protection of workers. Welcoming the new Accord, Sharan Burrow, ITUC general secretary, said: "This new Accord underlines the successes already achieved under the existing 2013 Accord, and will provide vital protections for workers who, while producing vast export wealth for Bangladesh, are at risk of workplace injury and death. Local factory owners are putting pressure on the Government of Bangladesh to turn back the clock to the days of Rana Plaza, and we urge the government to give its full support to the tens of thousands of workers who produce that wealth, by backing the new Accord."