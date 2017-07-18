Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2017

Polluters “should pay” for viscose industry clean-up

Written by Brett Mathews
NEW YORK - Viscose manufacturers should clean up the polluted sites mentioned in the recent Changing Markets report and also look to introduce better technology to drive cleaner, sustainable viscose production. In an interview with Ecotextile News Urska Trunk, a campaign adviser with Changing Markets, said: "As the industry which created the problem, viscose producers bear a clear responsibility for cleaning up polluted sites. This is in line with polluter pays principle. In addition to this, the industry should invest in better production practices to prevent any future pollution. This kind of investment would pay for itself in the long run and benefit producers, as clean technology and products are increasingly to be sought after by customers."

