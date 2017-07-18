Trending Right Now

DELAWARE - New research claims the lyocell fibre market is set to exceed US$1.5 billion in value by 2024 as apparel brands shift towards fibres that can be recycled and which can also be reused after the end of a product's lifecycle. Possible constraints on the growth of the lyocell market, claims the report, include its relatively high cost compared to possible alternatives. Lyocell is a form of viscose which consists of cellulose fibre made from dissolving pulp (bleached wood pulp) using dry jet-wet spinning.