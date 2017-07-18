Trending Right Now

A CORUNA - Inditex Group's chairman and CEO, Pablo Isla, took advantage of the company's Annual General Meeting to detail 'Inditex's sustainable growth strategy', which in 2016 reached all stages of the value chain thanks to the Group's Closing the Loop strategy for reusing and recycling textile products. At the AGM, shareholders approved the Group's performance in 2016, a year in which its points of sale surpassed the 7,200 mark in 93 countries and 41 online markets. Group revenue reached €23.31 billion, underpinned by growth in all the regions in which it does business, while net profit amounted to €3.16 billion.