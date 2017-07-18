PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2017

Inditex details sustainable growth stategy

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

A CORUNA - Inditex Group's chairman and CEO, Pablo Isla, took advantage of the company's Annual General Meeting to detail 'Inditex's sustainable growth strategy', which in 2016 reached all stages of the value chain thanks to the Group's Closing the Loop strategy for reusing and recycling textile products. At the AGM, shareholders approved the Group's performance in 2016, a year in which its points of sale surpassed the 7,200 mark in 93 countries and 41 online markets. Group revenue reached €23.31 billion, underpinned by growth in all the regions in which it does business, while net profit amounted to €3.16 billion.

Cotton Horizons
ACIMIT Green Guide 2015
THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc July 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek NOTES
Advertise With Us
Radici July 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
Bluesign July 2017

Trending Right Now

American Efird July 2017

Job of the Week

Job of the Week

Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility (Water and Chemicals) at Tommy Hilfiger

This role will see you work in the CR team at Tommy's PVH Europe office in Amsterdam, primarily responsible for water and chemicals management at PVH Europe and at Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Performance Days July 2017
Avocet July 2017

Texworld USA July 2017

Reference Tools

Intertextile - July 2017