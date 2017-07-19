Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2017

Nordic Council calls for PFAS labelling

Written by Brett Mathews
OSLO - In a new working paper, the Nordic Council, an inter-governmental body representing Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, has suggested swift regulatory action is required on per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFASs). The Council points to extensive evidence which suggests PFASs, and their degradation products are extremely persistent in the environment. The working paper draws on the outcomes of a workshop on joint strategies for PFASs, hosted by the Swedish Chemicals Agency (Kemi) in spring. Members of the European Commission, Echa (the European Chemicals Agency) and the European Environment Agency (EEA) were all in attendance.

