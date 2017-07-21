Trending Right Now

NEW HAMPSHIRE – US outdoor brand Timberland is celebrating a decade since it kicked off its comprehensive sustainability strategy with a launch of its most eco-conscious boot to date. It is ten years since the launch of the Original Earthkeepers Boot, in fall 2007 and the most eco-conscious boot Timberland had ever made to that point. The boot incorporated materials such as 50 per cent recycled PET linings and laces, 34 per cent recycled rubber outsoles, and leather sourced from tanneries rated silver by the Leather Working Group for environmental best practices. The company believes the boot's popularity ultimately "transformed the way Timberland thinks about sustainability across all of its product categories."