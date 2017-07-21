Trending Right Now

GENEVA - BCI Farmers produced Better Cotton in 23 countries, across 5 continents, amounting to 12 per cent of global cotton production according to the new BCI annual report. The report also details a massive growth in BCI membership to 986 members, up 40 per cent from the previous year. Indeed, scaling up, rapid expansion and the mainstreaming of Better Cotton are key themes in the report. While in many ways a huge growth success story, there will inevitably be those who question if the rapid mainstreaming of identity cotton is too good to be true, and whether high sustainability standards can be maintained in the face of such rapid expansion.