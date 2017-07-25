Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2017

Ethiopia eyes $30bn textile exports despite risk concerns

Written by Brett Mathews
map, Wiki

ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopia's Deputy Industry Minister has set a target of $US30bn in export earnings by 2030 for the country's fledging textile and garment sector. The Minister made the remarks during a workshop to promote the Ethiopian textile industry. Bogale Feleke, Ethiopian Deputy Minister of Industry, told local reporters: "We intend to increase our area of cotton production. At present, only 20 percent of the three million hectares are used for cotton production while we aim to increase to around 80 percent."

