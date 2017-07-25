Trending Right Now

WASHINGTON - The US International Trade Commission has now started anti-dumping duty investigations into imports of low melt polyester staple fibre from the Republic of Korea and Taiwan. The investigations are based on petitions filed by Nan Ya Plastics Corporation and are expected to determine whether imports of low melt PSF from Korea and Taiwan are being dumped in the US market at "less than fair value." The estimated dumping margins alleged by the petitioner for Korea and Taiwan are 39.24 to 52.23 per cent and 28.47 to 73.21 per cent.