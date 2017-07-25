PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2017

ITC commences anti-dumping investigations

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

WASHINGTON - The US International Trade Commission has now started anti-dumping duty investigations into imports of low melt polyester staple fibre from the Republic of Korea and Taiwan. The investigations are based on petitions filed by Nan Ya Plastics Corporation and are expected to determine whether imports of low melt PSF from Korea and Taiwan are being dumped in the US market at "less than fair value." The estimated dumping margins alleged by the petitioner for Korea and Taiwan are 39.24 to 52.23 per cent and 28.47 to 73.21 per cent.

Have you also seen?
Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc Environmental July 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek NOTES
Advertise With Us
Radici July 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
Bluesign July 2017

Trending Right Now

American Efird July 2017

Job of the Week

Job of the Week

Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility (Water and Chemicals) at Tommy Hilfiger

This role will see you work in the CR team at Tommy's PVH Europe office in Amsterdam, primarily responsible for water and chemicals management at PVH Europe and at Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Performance Days July 2017
Avocet July 2017

Texworld USA July 2017

Reference Tools

Intertextile - July 2017