Trending Right Now

TAMIL NADU – A US$630,000 initiative aimed at improving working conditions for thousands of India's women garment workers has be has done little more than teach workers to wash their hands, claim critics. The Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI) accessed often highly restricted factories in the southern textile centre of Tamil Nadu with a 'hygiene awareness' programme, using their work to develop a broader platform for promoting workers' rights. Bonded and forced labour in the textiles and apparel industry is a longstanding and ongoing issue in Tamil Nadu, southern India.