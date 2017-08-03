Trending Right Now

CALIFORNIA – US outdoor brand Patagonia is launching a line of workwear made with Iron Forge Hemp canvas, a blend of industrial hemp, recycled polyester and organic cotton which, it is claimed, is more durable, abrasion resistant and comfortable off-the-rack than conventional cotton duck canvas. The workwear is targeting farmers, builders, ranchers, foresters and environmental activists with a collection of function-specific workwear which uses less harmful materials without sacrificing functionality.