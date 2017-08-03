Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Thursday, 03 August 2017

Patagonia launches hemp canvas workwear

Written by Brett Mathews
CALIFORNIA – US outdoor brand Patagonia is launching a line of workwear made with Iron Forge Hemp canvas, a blend of industrial hemp, recycled polyester and organic cotton which, it is claimed, is more durable, abrasion resistant and comfortable off-the-rack than conventional cotton duck canvas. The workwear is targeting farmers, builders, ranchers, foresters and environmental activists with a collection of function-specific workwear which uses less harmful materials without sacrificing functionality.

Textile Standards & Legislation

