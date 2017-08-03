PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Thursday, 03 August 2017

Bangladesh factories oppose Accord extension

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

DHAKA – A sizeable majority of Bangladesh's apparel exporters are against the extension of the Accord on Fire and Building Safety and the Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety initiatives beyond 2018 as they are hampering export growth. A recent extraordinary general meeting of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) saw apparel manufacturers express frustration that the newly created 2018 Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh was initiated without government approval.

Have you also seen?
Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc Environmental July 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek NOTES
Advertise With Us
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
American Efird August 2017
Oeko-tex 1 August 2017

Trending Right Now

Performance Days August 2017

Job of the Week

Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility (Water and Chemicals) at Tommy Hilfiger

This role will see you work in the CR team at Tommy's PVH Europe office in Amsterdam, primarily responsible for water and chemicals management at PVH Europe and at Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Avocet August 2017
Intertextile - August 2017

Reference Tools