Trending Right Now

DHAKA – A sizeable majority of Bangladesh's apparel exporters are against the extension of the Accord on Fire and Building Safety and the Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety initiatives beyond 2018 as they are hampering export growth. A recent extraordinary general meeting of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) saw apparel manufacturers express frustration that the newly created 2018 Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh was initiated without government approval.