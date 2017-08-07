Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Published on Monday, 07 August 2017

FTA turns screw on Bangladesh

Written by Brett Mathews
Details

BRUSSELS - The Foreign Trade Association has issued a letter to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, urging the country to cooperate with international bodies such as the European Union and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in tackling outstanding labour issues in its ready-made-garment sector. The FTA claims that uncertainty among companies has been rising due to the pressure from the EU, ILO and other stakeholders regarding the lack of respect of fundamental human and labour rights in Bangladesh - most notably the right of freedom of association.

