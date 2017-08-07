Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Monday, 07 August 2017

Jeanologia presents eco-denim solutions in Indonesia

Written by Brett Mathews
VALENCIA - Spanish textile technology business Jeanologia recently presented its range of sustainable denim effects solutions in Indonesia as it bids to establish itself as an expert partner for Indonesian denim businesses looking to looking to use less water in production and produce denim finishing effects in a more sustainable manner. The Spanish company took part in a press conference held in the Green Kosambi Mall, Bandung where it presented its combination of laser, ozone and e-flow technology that replace traditional processes producing large amounts of contaminants and dangerous for workers and the environment.

