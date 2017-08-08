Trending Right Now

AMSTERDAM - A new collaboration has been announced between Solidaridad and QuizRR which aims to help European textile businesses to meet their sustainability commitments while offering solutions based on "measurable and scalable" training for decent working conditions, safe workplaces and fair wages in developing markets. QuizRR provides digital solutions for companies to manage risk and increase business opportunities in global supply chains through digital training of employees in employment rights, responsibilities, safety, dialogue and wage management. Currently, more than 40 global brands and their suppliers are using QuizRR in 126 factories located in China, Bangladesh and Mauritius.