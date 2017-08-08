Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2017

Villagers blockade Uniqlo supplier

Written by Brett Mathews
HAI DUONG - The entrance to a Vietnamese textile plant which supplies to Japanese fast fashion retailer Unliqo is continuing to be blocked by local villagers due to pollution concerns. The villagers are seeking permanent closure of the Pacific Crystal Textiles mill, which is operated by Hong Kong-based Pacific Textiles. Pacific Textiles is believed to have a relationship with brands including Calvin Klein and Victoria's Secret, however, only Uniqlo has been confirmed to source fabric from the mill. Reuters reports that the Fast Retailing owned business has shifted production elsewhere for now.

