Trending Right Now

HAI DUONG - The entrance to a Vietnamese textile plant which supplies to Japanese fast fashion retailer Unliqo is continuing to be blocked by local villagers due to pollution concerns. The villagers are seeking permanent closure of the Pacific Crystal Textiles mill, which is operated by Hong Kong-based Pacific Textiles. Pacific Textiles is believed to have a relationship with brands including Calvin Klein and Victoria's Secret, however, only Uniqlo has been confirmed to source fabric from the mill. Reuters reports that the Fast Retailing owned business has shifted production elsewhere for now.