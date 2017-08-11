Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Friday, 11 August 2017

Sewbots to combat textile CO2 emissions

Written by John Mowbray
Credit: Software Automations Inc.

AMSTERDAM – Fashion for Good has teamed up with SoftWear Automation Inc., to help scale-up the use of fully automated ‘sewbots’ for finishing t-shirts and fabrics in a bid to fast-track innovative and more sustainable ways of producing clothing and textiles.

The idea is that by creating autonomous sewn products for home goods, footwear and apparel, it allows retailers and brands to use textile manufacturers local to where their products are being sold and by bringing manufacturing closer to the consumer, reduces inventory, waste, shipping and the associated carbon dioxide emissions.

