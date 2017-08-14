Trending Right Now

Published on Monday, 14 August 2017

EU Eco-Label for textiles gets update

Written by John Mowbray

Details

BRUSSELS – The European Commission (EC) has fine-tuned its criteria the voluntary EU Ecolabel for textiles, including its definition of textiles to include accessories and intermediate products used in textiles and it has extended the validity of the assessed criteria for 78 months from the adoption of the amendment. The criteria were due to expire in June 2018.

The amendment also clarifies the exceptions applying when recycled fibres or organic cotton fibres are used and revises the calculation required with regards to the percentage of these fibres used in EU-Ecolabelled textiles. Other criteria for chemical management, such as water repellent finishes are mentioned alongside new rules for wool and pesticide residues on cotton are also clarified.