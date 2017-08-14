Trending Right Now

Published on Monday, 14 August 2017

Fabric of Change awards 180,000 euros

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

Details

BANGALORE – Ashoka and the C&A Foundation have awarded 180,000 euros to participants in the Fabric of Change project, the companies have announced. Launched in 2015, the project aimed to address questions surrounding gender inequality, human rights abuses, unnecessary waste and child labour in the textile industry.

The Fabric of Change initiative has been pioneered by social innovators, Ashoka, and the C&A Foundation, who fund the project. Last month, the prize money was awarded from the project’s ‘Scaling Impact Fund’, to four participants who Ashoka says will be able to address these environmental and social questions.