Trending Right Now

Archroma
Published on Monday, 14 August 2017

Garments ‘made in China’ could be from North Korea

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
North Korea crossing point in south China (c) Klodien | Depositphotos

BEIJING – Clothing imported by major apparel retailers and brands with the ‘Made in China’ label could actually have been made by extremely low-paid garment workers in North Korea, which are then exported back across the border for sale on the international market.

The news of further unauthorised sub-contracting of garment production in North Korea using exported Chinese-made textiles will concern many retailers and brands sourcing from the region; and comes at a time when the UN Security Council has unanimously voted for sanctions on the North Korean State to ban exports of coal, iron, iron ore, seafood, and lead but – did chose not to ban exports of textiles and clothing.

