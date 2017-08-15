PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2017

US textile recyclers say export ban will reduce jobs

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
  • Print
Details

ABINGDON – Representatives from the Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association (SMART) have objected in front of the US Trade Representative, to a proposed ban on secondhand clothing imports from the US, which was tabled by the East African Community (EAC) earlier this year. The EAC says the imports of secondhand US clothing has caused a decline in the local African textile industry. SMART says 40,000 US jobs in the private sector and 150,000 third sector jobs will be negatively affected by the ban, causing up to 75 per cent reduction in revenues for some US textile businesses.

Have you also seen?
Labels test 1
Textile Standards & Legislation

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc Pesticide August 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek NOTES
Advertise With Us
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
American Efird August 2017
Oeko-tex 1 August 2017

Trending Right Now

Performance Days August 2017

Job of the Week

Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility (Water and Chemicals) at Tommy Hilfiger

This role will see you work in the CR team at Tommy's PVH Europe office in Amsterdam, primarily responsible for water and chemicals management at PVH Europe and at Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Avocet August 2017
Intertextile - August 2017

Reference Tools