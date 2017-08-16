Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2017

Foreign investors disappoint Ethiopia

Written by John Mowbray
ETHIOPIA – The Ethiopian government has expressed disappointment at the rate of progress of its developing textile and apparel manufacturing sector after a slowdown in recent investments in new ventures; together with the failure of existing projects such as a controversial manufacturing business previously controlled by Turkish investors – where swathes of biodiverse land was bulldozed in the Lower Omo Valley to make way for cotton agriculture.

Both China and Turkey have been heavily involved in the development of Ethiopia’s textile and garment manufacturing industries over the past few years.

