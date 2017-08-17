PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Thursday, 17 August 2017

Legislation drives China textile sector progress

Written by John Mowbray
  • Print
Details

(c) Kzenon | Depositphotos

BEIJING – A new report on the Chinese textile sector, suggests the industry not only wants to improve its environmental footprint, but is also exploring how to plug into the circular economy as it comes to terms with tougher government regulations. Wastewater and chemical management have being identified as top priorities.

The new report, due to be released during World Water Week in Stockholm, details the results of a survey of 85 Chinese textile mills on their specific challenges to going ‘clean and circular’, as well as what practical assistance they require from industry stakeholders such as apparel brands.

Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc Pesticide August 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek NOTES
Advertise With Us
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
American Efird August 2017
Oeko-tex 1 August 2017

Trending Right Now

Performance Days August 2017

Job of the Week

Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility (Water and Chemicals) at Tommy Hilfiger

This role will see you work in the CR team at Tommy's PVH Europe office in Amsterdam, primarily responsible for water and chemicals management at PVH Europe and at Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Avocet August 2017
Intertextile - August 2017

Reference Tools