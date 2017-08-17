Trending Right Now

Published on Thursday, 17 August 2017

Legislation drives China textile sector progress

Written by John Mowbray

Details

(c) Kzenon | Depositphotos

BEIJING – A new report on the Chinese textile sector, suggests the industry not only wants to improve its environmental footprint, but is also exploring how to plug into the circular economy as it comes to terms with tougher government regulations. Wastewater and chemical management have being identified as top priorities.

The new report, due to be released during World Water Week in Stockholm, details the results of a survey of 85 Chinese textile mills on their specific challenges to going ‘clean and circular’, as well as what practical assistance they require from industry stakeholders such as apparel brands.