Trending Right Now

SAN FRANCISCO – There is a growing awareness of and investment in “eco-fibres” within the textile industry, according to a new report which suggests the market will grow to over US$93 billion by 2025. The Eco Fiber Market Analysis by Product report suggests a compound annual growth rate of 7.3 per cent from 2017 until 2025. The report also suggests that there has been a rise in more sustainable methods of textile waste disposal, linked to increased awareness of its potential impact on human life in developing countries.