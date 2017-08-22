Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2017

Growing awareness of “eco-fibres”

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
SAN FRANCISCO – There is a growing awareness of and investment in “eco-fibres” within the textile industry, according to a new report which suggests the market will grow to over US$93 billion by 2025. The Eco Fiber Market Analysis by Product report suggests a compound annual growth rate of 7.3 per cent from 2017 until 2025. The report also suggests that there has been a rise in more sustainable methods of textile waste disposal, linked to increased awareness of its potential impact on human life in developing countries.

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Reference Tools