Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2017

Backlash as China proposes textile scrap ban

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

Details

WASHINGTON – The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) has filed comments with the World Trade Organisation in response to China’s proposed ban on scrap imports, which ISRI says would have a negative impact on textile recycling industries in the US and China.

Chinese government officials say the proposed ban will stop scrap textile waste from polluting the environment, while ISRI says the ban will damage the recycling potential of the textile industry and lead to more waste.