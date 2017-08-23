Trending Right Now

Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2017

Asos and New Look demand safer UK working conditions

LEICESTER – Major fashion brands, Asos and New Look say unsafe working conditions are preventing their companies from making a return to the UK. Nick Beighton, chief executive, Asos and Anders Kristiansen, CEO, New Look described current conditions in the UK as a “ticking time bomb” and claim unsafe conditions are preventing the return of textile manufacturers from abroad.

Asos and New Look have focussed on textile factories in Leicester, which is home to one-third of the UK’s textile manufacturing sector. Asos and New Look have also made serious allegations of factories using illegal practises in the workplace, endangering their workers.