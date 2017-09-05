PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2017

Environmental focus amid Myanmar turmoil

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
  • Print
Details

MYANMAR – Amid the political turmoil currently taking place in Myanmar, the Bangladesh and German governments have launched the Promotion of Social and Environmental Standards in the Industry (PSES) project for the textile and apparel industry. Funded by the European Union (EU), SMART Myanmar and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation say they will run the project for six months. This comes at a time when Myanmar is in extreme political turmoil, after 400 reported deaths as the conflict between the Rohingya Muslims and the Myanmar military spirals. SMART Myanmar says the project is a response to the growth in Myanmar’s textile industry, which has grown at an average of six new factories per month over the last four years.

Have you also seen?
Labels test 1
Textile Standards & Legislation

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc Water September 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek
Advertise With Us
Radici September 2017
For Premium Content Subscribe to EcoTextile News
HeiQ September 2017
Performance Days September 2017

Trending Right Now

Avocet September 2017

Job of the Week

Senior Manager of Corporate Responsibility (Water and Chemicals) at Tommy Hilfiger

This role will see you work in the CR team at Tommy's PVH Europe office in Amsterdam, primarily responsible for water and chemicals management at PVH Europe and at Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Need to advertise a job? Email: info@mclnews.com to promote your listing through Careers in Textiles.

Intertextile - September 2017
TITAS September 2017

Reference Tools