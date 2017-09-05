Trending Right Now

MYANMAR – Amid the political turmoil currently taking place in Myanmar, the Bangladesh and German governments have launched the Promotion of Social and Environmental Standards in the Industry (PSES) project for the textile and apparel industry. Funded by the European Union (EU), SMART Myanmar and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation say they will run the project for six months. This comes at a time when Myanmar is in extreme political turmoil, after 400 reported deaths as the conflict between the Rohingya Muslims and the Myanmar military spirals. SMART Myanmar says the project is a response to the growth in Myanmar’s textile industry, which has grown at an average of six new factories per month over the last four years.