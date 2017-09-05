Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2017

Textile museum opens recycling exhibit

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
NEW YORK – The Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York has opened an exhibit focussed on reducing textile waste through reuse. The Scraps: Fashion, Textiles and Creative Reuse exhibit showcases over 40 innovations, which includes a dress comprised of scraps from different fabrics, white bags and sandals made from silk selvedges produced on woven fabric during manufacturing to prevent unravelling. The museum says there are also exhibitions of frozen silk cocoons and slit silver-leafed washi paper that are used for weaving.

