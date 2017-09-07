Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Thursday, 07 September 2017

Plastic fibres found in tap water worldwide

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe
MINNESOTA – Non-profit organisation Orb Media has announced that tests conducted into the amount of microplastics in tap water shows that 83 per cent of samples were contaminated worldwide, with textile fibres being one of the main suspects. The synthetic fibres are believed to have originated in clothing and textile garments that have been washed or dumped in water leading to the ocean, across the world. According to the report, “synthetic clothes are the primary source of plastic fibres in the sea.” After testing 159 samples of tap water from every continent, researchers from the University of Minnesota found that the United States had the highest rate where 94 per cent of samples were contaminated with plastic, while European countries, including Germany, the UK and France averaged a contamination rate of 72 per cent. Lebanon and India had the next highest contamination rates after the United States.

