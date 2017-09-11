Trending Right Now

Published on Monday, 11 September 2017

Tool measures impacts of land use and deforestation

Written by John Mowbray

BOSTON – Consulting group Quantis, which developed the World Apparel and Footwear Life Cycle Assessment Database that provides data on the environmental impact of textile supply chains, has gone into the pilot-phase with a new tool that measures the climate change impacts of deforestation, agriculture and other types of land use.

Previously, there has been a lack of clarity around the environmental impacts of land-use in the global textile supply chain and other manufacturing industries. This includes concerns about opening new, biodiverse virgin land for cotton projects or the potential for deforestation in some parts of the viscose supply chain.