Monday, 11 September 2017

Breakthrough claimed in textile recycling

HONG KONG – A significant breakthrough has been announced by the H&M Foundation and Hong Kong researchers in a four-year project to chemically recycle polyester and cotton blended textiles into new polyester fabrics and yarns without any quality loss.

The joint-partners say this new fibre-to-fibre recycling process – developed as part of a €30M funded project – is another major step towards closed-loop textile processing.